Need a distraction while waiting for election results? Shayle Kann and Adam James have you covered, with an energy-themed version of the British game show "Would I Lie to You?"

Here are the rules:

Each person selects three energy related facts or stories. Any number of the three can be lies, and at least one has to be a lie.

They have to be clear lies, not slight adjustments of the truth.

The other person can ask three questions. And they must get an answer.

At the end of the round, the truths and lies are revealed. If the score is a tie, it moves to a penalty shootout where each person offers a fact/story and the other person has to say truth/lie. If someone misses, and the other person gets their next one right, they win.

