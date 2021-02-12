Wood Mackenzie acquired Greentech Media in 2016 and in 2019 integrated the GTM research practice into our ever-expanding Power and Renewables research team. Since then we have continued to use greentechmedia.com and GTM Squared as vehicles to present green technology and renewables news. Recognizing the strategic importance of the energy transition to Wood Mackenzie, the time has now come for us to fully integrate Greentech Media.



Beginning next month, GTM staples such as our podcasts, market insights, webinars, white papers, and an expanded portfolio of renewables events will move to Wood Mackenzie platforms. As part of this, we will stop publishing new content to greentechmedia.com and GTM Squared sites mid-March and instead build out free-to-access thought leadership, insights and analysis on woodmac.com.



We’re excited about our vital role in the energy transition and in particular the expansion of our Lens platform later in the year to include global power and renewables assets. We’re confident that this final stage of the GTM integration will enable us to focus on what we do best: providing world-class research and data analytics to guide global business leaders and governments on critical energy transition decisions.



If you are a current GTM Squared subscriber, we will be in touch in the coming weeks to confirm refund arrangements for your subscription. If you have any questions about your subscription, please contact squared@greentechmedia.com.



Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you on woodmac.com in the future.



Matt Overbeck

Senior Vice President, Head of Power and Renewables