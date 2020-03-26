This week, we're bringing The Interchange from our home isolation, partially frozen in time.

We're wondering how long things will be this way. How we will work? How he will keep healthy? How we will run our companies? How will we move forward?

It can feel like each day those answers are only further away. This week on the podcast, Shayle Kann and Stephen Lacey get real on how the pandemic has changed their daily lives and their thinking about covering the energy disruption in the months ahead. Everything is different.

Will the current economic disruption lead to permanent changes that lower carbon emissions?

How does this economic disaster change the field for startups and large companies in clean energy?

What numbers are we following that indicate bigger stories to follow?

Mentioned on the show:

Kate Lister: Workplace Analytics and Telecommuting

Twitter: Infectious disease expert Laurie Garrett

NYT: Climate Change Has Lessons for Fighting Coronavirus, Somini Sengupta

IEA: Put clean energy at the heart of stimulus plans to counter the coronavirus crisis

Guardian: Financial Crises are Filtering Mechanisms for Startups

