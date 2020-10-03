China, the world's biggest carbon emitter, is making a promise to get to zero emissions 40 years from now. Is it a breakthrough? Or is it a plan to keep burning coal? We’ll hash it out.

Then, the Governor of California wants to stop selling any new cars that run on gasoline in 15 years. It’s ambitious, can it be done? Is it legal? What will that take?

And last, a flurry of serious commitments from top American brands – Walmart, Google, Apple. Each of them is super challenging for a different reason. But also groundbreaking. We’ll dig in.

Resources:

The Guardian: China Pledges to Become Carbon Neutral Before 2060

Bloomberg: China’s Top Climate Scientists Map Out Path to 2060 Goal

L.A. Times: Newsom Orders 2035 Phaseout of Gas-Powered Vehicles

Axios: Walmart Aims for Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

GTM: Google Pledges 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy by 2030

