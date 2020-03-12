It's been hard to miss the latest news. The coronavirus spreads! Oil prices plummet! Stock market crashes!

What does all of this have to do with climate and clean energy? A lot, actually.

On Monday, oil prices had their worst day since the 1991 Gulf War, falling 24 percent to around $34 per barrel. So how did we get here? And what does the combination of rock-bottom oil prices and COVID-19 mean for clean energy?

We break it down on this week's episode of Political Climate in an interview with David Livingston, a senior analyst for the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group with a focus on energy and global macroeconomics.

