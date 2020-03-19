With cases recorded in more than 140 countries, the novel coronavirus has become a global health crisis.

In the U.S., bars and offices have been closed, conferences cancelled, and kids kept home from school in an attempt to slow the spread. President Trump has declared a national emergency and invoked the Defense Production Act to accelerate the virus response.

So why aren’t we reacting as aggressively to climate change — another human-propelled global catastrophe that could harm human health and wellbeing for generations to come?

These threats are not the same, but they do share certain attributes. We discuss the intersection of climate change, coronavirus and U.S. politics with risk and behavioral scientist Sweta Chakraborty, founder of Adapt to Thrive and co-host the live weekly radio show “Risky Behavior.”

