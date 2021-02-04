Solar scaled first to achieve market dominance in residential smart energy. But as other residential distributed energy technology has advanced — EVs, batteries, smart panels, and so forth — has solar been dethroned as the anchor product in this space?

We’ll walk with Arch Rao, CEO of Span, about the biggest technological changes underway in home energy.

How should we sell and manage distributed energy resources?

Who buys them, and what do we actually do with them?

What will scale to the mass market?

How will consumers interact with their distributed energy resources?

Span is a startup making a new kind of smart electrical panel. It just raised a $20 million VC round and announced an integration with Amazon's Alexa. Prior to that, Arch helped lead the product team at Tesla that built and launched the Powerwall.

The Interchange is brought to you by the Yale Program in Financing and Deploying Clean Energy. Through this online program, Yale University is training working professionals in clean energy policy, finance, and technology, accelerating the deployment of clean energy worldwide, and mitigating climate change. To connect with Yale expertise, grow your professional network and deepen your impact, apply before March 14, 2021.