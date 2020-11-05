This week: the future of the planet depends on the mail.

The votes are still being counted, but it’s increasingly likely that Joe Biden will become America’s next president.

As of Thursday morning, when we recorded this episode of The Energy Gang, Biden’s path to the presidency looks much better than Trump’s. It could be Thursday night or Friday when we get calls for Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina. We do not have an official result. But the direction feels clearer -- and we have plenty of local results, too.

Meanwhile, America is officially out of the Paris Climate Accord. What happens next?

In this episode, we’re just going to cover a smattering of stories coming out of the election. Plus, we’ll answer a bunch of listener questions.

