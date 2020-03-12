This week on Watt It Takes: Powerhouse CEO Emily Kirsch sits down with Robyn Beavers, the co-founder and CEO of Blueprint Power.

Blueprint works with real estate companies to turn their buildings into clean energy power plants. Blueprint developed software that helps building owners optimize their use of co-generation, fuel cells, solar or batteries.

Robyn has a long history in the worlds of tech, real estate and energy. She was an early employee at Google and went on to found the company’s environmental strategy group. She later built the innovation team at NRG Energy. She later went into the world of real estate, where she oversaw venture investments at Lennar.

Today, Robyn is bringing all that experience together in the hopes of making buildings more dynamic actors on the grid.

This conversation was recorded at the Powerhouse headquarters in Oakland, California.

