Solistice is a community solar company trying to make PV accessible to everyone. And that mission is influenced by CEO Steph Speirs' background.

Steph grew up one of three kids, first generation, in Hawaii. Her mom had immigrated from Korea. She knows what eviction feels like, and what it’s like to skirt homelessness. And she knows how a poor credit score can sink a human being.

She got a scholarship to a private high school, became a National Merit scholar and accrued three masters degrees at Yale, Princeton and MIT.

In this interview, we’ll hear how her time in the Obama administration led to a summer internship with the non-profit impact investor Acumen. She worked on solar lanterns in India. Her time in Yemen, India, and then Pakistan led to an awakening about clean energy inequities in the United States.

Solstice has now developed demand for 100 MW of community solar and just closed its biggest funding round so far.

