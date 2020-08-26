We are just over two months away from America’s 2020 presidential election. And that means we are days away from one of the most consequential political moments ever for the planet.

Joe Biden put climate change and cleantech jobs at the top of his priorities in last week’s nomination speech. His VP pick, Kamala Harris, says she’ll use her background as a prosecutor to hold industries accountable for climate change. And climate donors are pouring millions into the Biden-Harris campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump was in Pennsylvania telling oil and gas workers that Biden is going to end their way of life. But a new poll from Resources for the Future shows that climate is a higher priority than ever for voters. We’ll start this week's episode with a political roundup.

Then, a story about what’s at stake in the election. More details emerge about Trump administration censorship of clean-energy research. What is the Seams study, and what happened to it?

Finally, we’ll take a bunch of questions from listeners about wave/tidal energy, plastic pellets, small-modular nuclear, geothermal heat and non-wires alternatives.

This episode was recorded live in front of an in-home audience. Thanks to everyone for joining us!

