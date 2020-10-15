There is a lot of money in American politics. Campaign spending in 2020 is expected to reach $11 billion — making it the most expensive election cycle in U.S. history.

In light of these growing dollar figures, a group of billionaire donors from across the political spectrum say they’re laying down arms and joining forces to transform politics and tackle critical issues, such as climate change. The action plan is dubbed "In This Together."

In this episode of Political Climate, we speak to Dallas real estate scion and environmentalist Trammell S. Crow about why he and social entrepreneur Bill Shireman launched this new collaborative effort and how they plan to redirect billions in political spending toward solutions that can unite a governing majority of Americans, from left to right.

Recommended reading:

