French oil major Total is making a gigawatt-scale entry into the Indian solar market.

Total on Thursday announced plans to buy a half-stake in a 2.1-gigawatt portfolio of operating PV plants owned by Adani Green, a majority-owned unit of the Adani conglomerate. Adani Green, one of India's leading solar developers, will transfer the solar assets to a new 50-50 joint venture in return for $510 million.

The deal will send Total up the rankings of oil and gas majors by renewables capacity. Total currently has about 3 gigawatts of renewables capacity installed and is targeting a stake in up to 25 gigawatts by 2025.

The renewables industry has seen a flurry of recent acquisitions and venture activity from the oil majors, but project deals are rarer and have typically been dominated by offshore wind.

Adani Green's portfolio comprises projects spread across 11 Indian states, and all of the projects have 25-year fixed-rate power-purchase agreements in place with local power distribution companies, known as discoms.

While Total's deal with Adani is currently limited to the 2.1-gigawatt portfolio, the developer has another 3.5 gigawatts underway in India.

India remains one of the world's most promising markets for solar energy, despite lagging behind its own ambitions. Back in 2015, India set a bold target of 100 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2022; as of October 2019, its total stood at 31.7 gigawatts, according to government figures.

Complex bidding procedures, trade tariffs, grid issues and local content rules have all slowed progress in India's solar market. Market sentiment was also undermined when discoms moved to reopen some contracts to take advantage of falling PPA prices.

Total's busy year

Total has had a busy start to the year from an energy transition perspective. It recently won an 800-megawatt solar tender in Qatar in partnership with Marubeni, achieving a record-low PPA price in the process.

Total also revealed a contract to install and operate 20,000 EV chargers in the Netherlands, while its energy storage subsidiary Saft is exploring a European gigafactory partnership with automaker Opel.

The past few years have seen a number of oil and gas giants begin taking the renewables market very seriously.

Norway's Equinor is in the process of developing a number of major offshore wind projects that may leave it with 4 to 6 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2026. Shell is building offshore wind farms in the U.S. and Europe, and it also holds stakes in solar companies in Australia and India.

Meanwhile, a recent portfolio acquisition by Portugal’s Galp Energia could leave it with nearly 3 gigawatts of solar in operation by 2023. And BP is on track to build 10 gigawatts of solar by 2023 through its Lightsource BP joint venture.

BP's new CEO Bernard Looney is set to present the company's new "low carbon ambition" next week. In response to protests this week that shut down the company's London headquarters, BP said that Looney “hopes that what he has to say then will give people a sense that we get it and are very serious about working to address the problem.”