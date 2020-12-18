It’s been a great year for "climate" oriented public companies. Virtually every clean energy or climate company has dramatically outperformed market indices and most now have record-high equity value.

So what's going on here? And what might it mean for the next generation of climate technology companies?

In this final episode of the year, Host Shayle Kann talks with Sameer Reddy, a partner at Energy Impact Partners.

Sameer sits on the board of companies like Arcadia Power, Opus One, and Enchanted Rock. And he, like us, has been marveling over this public market madness and thinking about what it might mean.

Shayle and Sameer discuss the state of the market, the factors driving stock prices upward, historical challenges in the sector, and what could go wrong.

