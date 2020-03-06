On The Interchange, we’ve been covering a shift among tech workers and venture capitalists in to “climate tech.”

This week, we’re talking to one entrepreneur who made a transition from running a fitness app to devoting his time and energy to addressing climate change.

Jason Jacobs is the founder of My Climate Journey, a podcast, newsletter, and slack room that brings together a high-level group of people who are dedicating their careers to addressing climate change.

Co-host Shayle Kann talks with Jason about his journey — and what the story tells us about the broader shift underway in the world of tech and startups.

