We may be facing one of the worst economic downturns in American history, but it hasn’t stopped the surge in battery storage development.

We’re constantly hearing the phrase “world’s largest” or “record breaking” as new gigawatt-scale projects are unveiled weekly.

Small-scale batteries are being attached to more than one-third of residential solar systems for leading installers, making distributed batteries a staple of home energy offerings.

New markets like Texas are heating up. And utilities are putting batteries front-and-center in their 100% clean energy plans.

As a result: we will likely see a 14-fold increase in batteries deployed on the grid in the US over the next five years, according to our analysts at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables.

With us is the reporter at the front edge of all these developments: Julian Spector, a staff writer at Greentech Media. Read Julian’s coverage here. And check out his newsletter.

