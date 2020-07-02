There’s more political momentum than ever around achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, especially following the release of House Democrats’ new Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy.

But where do we currently stand on that trajectory? And is the path to zero as inclusive as it should be? On this episode of Political Climate, the last in our monthly “Path to Zero” series, we talk about climate targets and what it’s going to take to meet them.

To bookend the series, we speak to Josh Freed, the founder and leader of Third Way’s climate and energy program, to get a read on progress toward carbon-neutrality in America amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and renewed calls to combat racial injustices.

Then, in the second half of the show, we speak to Nathaniel Smith, founder of the Partnership for Southern Equity, an organization working to advance racial equality and shared prosperity in Atlanta and across the South, about making the low-carbon economy inclusive of Black communities.

We look at what policymakers are getting right and getting wrong. And we end by discussing what Black voters want to see from candidates in 2020. Hint: R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

Path to Zero

