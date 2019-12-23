It’s our last episode of The Interchange for the decade! We’re looking back over the last 10 years and making our choices for:

The most important statistic

The most impactful piece of research

The top buzz phrase

The most unexpected twist

The most pivotal deal

And the dark horse trend of the 2020s

If you're looking for more listening through the holidays, make sure to check out The Energy Gang and Watt It Takes, or go back through our Interchange archive.

Thanks to everyone who’s been listening to this show since 2014. We appreciate your feedback and support. Please continue to suggest topics via Twitter so we can evolve over the next decade.

Support for the Interchange comes from Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation in energy management and automation.

Support for this podcast comes from PG&E. PG&E is helping to electrify corporate fleet vehicles. Get in touch with PG&E’s EV specialists to find out how you can take your transportation fleet electric.