A group of House lawmakers recently released a 547-page report on climate change. Reporters at E&E News called it “arguably the most comprehensive climate policy plan in American politics.”

The report spells out in great detail how to use congressional policy to decarbonize the economy. It was the result of nearly a year of input from hundreds of experts, 17 hearings and thousands of meetings.

This week, we’ll discuss why this report is so significant. We’ll also look at a companion infrastructure bill from House Democrats that makes clean energy a centerpiece. Can it become a reality after the election?

Then, we'll take a look at the drama surrounding pipelines and batteries. There has been a slew of legal decisions pertaining to pipelines in just the last two weeks, and we'll consider what they mean for the future of fossil fuel infrastructure.

Last, storage is unleashed. A court affirms the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to treat energy storage just like any other power source in wholesale markets, opening the door to massive investment.

Resources:

E&ENews: Democrats: 'We Will Turn This Report Into Law'

WaPo: House Dems Unveil Ambitious Climate Package, Steer Toward a Net-Zero by 2050

Select Committee: Climate Report

Bloomberg: Dakota Access Oil Line to Be Shut by Court in Blow for Trump

Bloomberg: State Court Judge Shuts Down Michigan’s Controversial Line 5

GTM: ‘Enormous Step’ for Energy Storage as Court Upholds FERC Order 841

