In 2017, Google became the first major company to reach 100% renewable energy through corporate renewables procurement.

But it was also the first major company to acknowledge that 100% renewable is not really 100% carbon-free.

So Google set out to go further, and match procurement on an hourly basis, to reach the promised land of 24/7 zero carbon energy.

It's going to be hard. But Michael Terrell, Google’s Director of Energy, thinks it’s doable. In this episode, Michael talks with Shayle about how it could even become a new norm for corporate and state commitments.

But first: What will it take to get there?

Shayle and Michael cover the datasets, the accounting mechanisms, and the massive scale of transactions needed to make it possible. They break down about Google’s efforts to shift computing load across its fleet of data centers. They talk about the power of corporate buyers to push policymakers to clean up grids.

Where current clean technologies fall short, Google is looking at new technologies to fill in the gaps. They talk about that lineup of potential solutions, such as long-duration storage, carbon capture and storage, geothermal, advanced nuclear, and lithium-ion batteries.

And finally they tackle cost and scalability: Will organizations without the capital and expertise that Google enjoys be able to follow its lead?

