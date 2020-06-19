The Interchange podcast will be back on June 24 with another live (socially distanced) episode!

In April, we teamed up with The Energy Gang for a live episode on how coronavirus is impacting the business of cleantech. As the country starts to re-open, we wanted to take another chance to open our homes to you, our listeners.

Join hosts Stephen Lacey and Shayle Kann as they playfully discuss the forces shaping the future of energy. In this live episode: they’ll dig through historical examples and stats to argue their case for an under-appreciated piece of the energy transition.

And, we want to hear from you! Just like last time, we'll be taking audience questions before and during the event: submit your questions for Stephen and Shayle here.

See you there!

Register here.