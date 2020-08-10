Global investment in offshore wind more than quadrupled in the first half of 2020. More new wind farms were approved at the height of the pandemic than during all last year.

Some of these offshore projects include battery storage or hydrogen. Some of them include floating solar panels. Is this what the future of projects looks like for oil and gas majors? In this episode of The Energy Gang, we'll explore the "super-hybrid" approach to renewables.

Then, we'll discuss whether green hydrogen is here to stay. One Saudi project unveiled last month is at the gigawatt scale. Another major utility is getting out of America’s largest coal plant and making investments in solar-generated hydrogen. Bloom Energy is even making electrolyzers. What does this activity tell us?

And lastly, there’s a reason Henrik Fisker hasn’t gone away, even after the demise of the Fisker Karma. We dive into the new Fisker Ocean SUV and a spate of other electric car announcements and ask whether EV price parity even matters.

Our guest co-host this week is Melissa Lott of the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy.

