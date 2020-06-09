Still playing it safe at home? Then come over to our homes for a live recording of our popular podcast, The Energy Gang.

Every week, tens of thousands of people listen to The Energy Gang for weekly debates and discussions on the fast-changing world of energy. In April, we teamed up with The Interchange for a live episode on how coronavirus is impacting the business of cleantech.

It was one of our most popular live shows. We received hundreds of questions. So we’re doing it again!

Tune in as Energy Gang co-hosts Stephen Lacey, Katherine Hamilton, and Jigar Shah discuss the latest trends and stories in clean energy — socially distanced from their homes, of course. We’ll also be taking audience questions.

Come join us for a live taping. Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with the gang.

Click here to register.