“Electrify everything” isn’t just a good slogan. It’s the fastest way to decarbonize and create tens of millions of jobs — and it can be done using off-the-shelf technology.

A respected squad of researchers did the math on a swap-out of every aging boiler, truck and power plant in the U.S. — and replacing it with equipment that won’t burn fossil fuels ever again. We’ll dig into a new analysis from Rewiring America.

Then, BP has more details around its plan to become the first oil major to transition away from the hydrocarbon-drilling business. What do they amount to? Can the company actually pull it off this time?

Last, PSEG promised to do right by its customers after failing them during Hurricane Sandy. So why were Long Islanders left sweltering for days after a few high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias? And what does it portend in a future of potentially stronger storms?

Note: We have a “live” show on August 25. We’re wrapping up this crazy summer with another live conversation from our homes to yours. Come hang out with us! Sign up here.

Our guest co-host this week is Melissa Lott of the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy.

Recommended reading:

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Fluence, a global leader in battery-based energy storage technology and services. From commercializing the first grid-connected battery systems in 2008 to the multi-gigawatt fleet being deployed for customers globally today, the Fluence team is ensuring that storage is the cornerstone of the electric future. Learn more.

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Nor-Cal Control. As a total controls and monitoring solution provider, Nor-Cal supports every phase of your project, from turnkey design solutions to post-OEM enhancements, troubleshooting and training. As the only system integrator in solar PV that comes from a traditional power generation background, Nor-Cal has earned a reputation as the “strongest in controls.” Learn more.