We’re constantly going through waves of hype in different energy sectors: flexible solar panels, vertical-axis wind, electric planes, vehicle-to-grid, the smart home, blockchain. Some are real; some are not. Some just need to mature.

So what phase are we in now? In this episode, Shayle and Stephen are digging into different sectors and trends at various stages of the climatetech hype cycle. They’ll decide whether to buy, sell or hold based on the current level of fanfare.

In other words, do we think a sector is overhyped, underhyped or just right?

We’re going to do this for six sectors, some of which were suggestions from listeners.

Green hydrogen

Micromobility

Residential battery storage

Direct-air capture

Blockchain

Virtual power plants

And here’s Shayle’s climate tech hype cycle chart that we discuss on the show.

The Interchange is brought to you by Stem, a global leader in artificial intelligence-driven energy storage services. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Find out more.

The Interchange is also brought to you by GTM Creative Strategies. You’ve got a story to tell, and we’re here to help you tell it, including custom podcasts. GTM Creative Strategies leverages unmatched editorial credibility, top creative minds and seasoned analysts to drive unparalleled brand awareness that puts you ahead of your competitors. Find out more.