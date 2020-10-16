In a year when clean energy and clean vehicle jobs were supposed to increase by some 175,000, we are down by half a million jobs.

On this episode of The Energy Gang, we will tell you why, and explain the numbers. What will reverse the decline?

Then: Did New Jersey just pass the most sweeping environmental justice law in the country? The new law will mean big changes for industrial sites — and the neighborhoods that often feel their worst impacts.

And last: What about all that nice, flat water in hydropower reservoirs? Could we float solar panels on it? The Department of Energy says we could. And it would actually produce massive amounts of electricity.

E2: Clean Energy Sector Enters Final Months of 2020 Down 478,000 Jobs

Bloomberg: Most U.S. Oil Job Losses in Pandemic Are Lasting

Fortune: The Oil and Gas Industry Has Lost More Than 100,000 Jobs This Year

NJ.com: Landmark Law to Protect N.J.'s Poorest Communities From Pollution

DOE: U.S. Hydropower Potential from Existing Non-powered Dams

