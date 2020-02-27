The nation's top rooftop solar installer finished the year with a burst of home solar-plus-storage deals.

Sunrun installed a record 117 megawatts of solar in Q4, within its most recent guidance for the quarter and up 9 percent from Q3. Sunrun also reported rapid growth in its battery business, with the company pitching customers on resilient power in the face of California's wildfires and utility power shutoffs.

More than half of Q4 solar sales in the Bay Area included battery storage, CEO Lynn Jurich said in an interview Thursday. Overall in California, 35 percent of Sunrun's sales included energy storage. The company reported that 20 percent of national direct sales included batteries.

Many homeowners opt for diesel generators for backup power. Sunrun aims to sell customers on the relatively new battery solution instead, noting that they are quiet, don't need costly and dirty fuel, and can keep recharging from the solar panels.

Jurich expects rising customer interest in batteries for resilient backup power.

"Most consumers still don’t understand that solar plus a battery is a superior solution to a generator," she told GTM.

Put another way, the Q4 bump came in the early stages of customer awareness about the technology. Interest could pick up even more as awareness spreads and battery prices decline further.

Sunrun has installed 9,000 Brightbox solar-plus-storage systems total, up from 8,000 reported in November.

Back in November, Jurich told Greentech Media that a shortage of installation labor was holding the company back; it was trying to fill 600 openings for sales and installation jobs. Though sales at that time were on track to deliver 15 to 20 percent growth year over year, that installation bottleneck made it unlikely that the company would deliver the 16 percent annual growth in deployments it had hoped for. On Thursday the company reported annual deployments totalling 413 megawatts, an 11 percent increase from 373 megawatts in 2018. Headed into a new year, Jurich said Sunrun has since moved through the majority of its labor constraints.

Now there are only 100 open positions in the installation workforce. The sales organization has 300 openings, but that's more typical in the run-up to the busy summer season, she added.

The company expects to grow total solar deployments 15 percent in 2020.

Sunrun produced positive earnings per share of $0.10 in Q4 and $0.21 for the year; that's in spite of accounting for the costs of installations up front and monetizing customer payments over the enxt 20 years. It generated $102 million in cash for the year. Q4 installations created net present value of $1.13 per watt or $100 million.