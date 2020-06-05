The coronavirus pandemic has exposed an unsettling reality for black and brown people, who are dying at higher rates in the country’s most polluted communities. The issue of structural racism in policing and criminal justice has suddenly come to dominate the national dialogue once again. But understanding the story of race, energy and the environment is also a key aspect of grasping the anger of the moment.

On this week's Energy Gang episode, we'll speak with a seasoned lawyer and organizer who is working on the “mass melanization” of the environmental movement: Tamara Toles O’Laughlin, the North America Director for 350.org.

Later in the show: If people lose their jobs and can’t pay their bills, what does that mean for their safety in a summer heat wave? And what does it mean for the financial health of utilities?

Finally, a new approach to residential demand response. Why are Consumers Energy, Uplight and Google giving away 100,000 free smart thermostats?

VOX: One Reason Why Coronavirus Is Hitting Black Americans the Hardest

NY Times: In the Shadows of America’s Smokestacks, Virus Is One More Deadly Risk

AP: 'Death By Racism': Part of America's DNA From the Start?

LA Times Boiling Point: Pandemic. Heat. And for the Most Vulnerable, no A/C

Gizmodo: Coronavirus, Summer Heat, and Poverty Could Create a 'Triple Whammy'

GTM: Can Free Smart Thermostats Get Homeowners to Enroll in Summertime Demand Response?

GTM: Residential Demand Response to Play Key Role Managing U.S. Load This Summer

