Science tells us we must reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to stave off the most devastating impacts of climate change. But do we have all of the technologies we need to do it?

In the second episode of Political Climate's “Path to Zero” series, we put that question to physicist, professor, Nobel Laureate and former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu.

Under his leadership, the DOE launched several new initiatives to help put the United States at the forefront of cleantech development, including the creation of Energy Innovation Hubs and the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E. Chu also oversaw $90 billion in Recovery Act funding for strategic clean energy investments.

Together these measures helped jump-start America’s modern green economy. But what now? Do we have what we need to reach net zero? Find out in this episode of the “Path to Zero” series, presented with support from Third Way.

Recommended reading:

The Atlantic: The 'Silent Green Revolution' Underway at the Department of Energy

Political Climate is produced in partnership with the USC Schwarzenegger Institute. “Path to Zero” episodes will air monthly on the Political Climate podcast feed. Episode 1, "The Urgency of Reaching Net Zero," is available here.

