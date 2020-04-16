Shell on Thursday announced a net-zero emissions target for 2050, becoming just the second major European oil company after BP to set its sights on such a goal. An expanded power business will make the biggest contribution to the shift but renewables investment will play a major role.

The British-Dutch firm will include in its targets "Scope 3" emissions, which encompass the end use of its products. Scope 3 emissions account for 85 percent of the company's ultimate carbon footprint, and including them will require much deeper changes to Shell's underlying business.

Shell also committed to aligning its efforts with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In a call with investors, CEO Ben van Beurden said restricting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was "just about" economically and technologically possible. "We’re not going to turn into a charity or [a nongovernmental organization]. This only works if there is money to be made, [otherwise] it is not viable," he said.

At the heart of Shell's plan is a steady shift to selling less oil and selling more power and natural gas over time.

The new target means the carbon footprint of Shell's own energy products — Scope 2 emissions — will need to fall 65 percent by 2050, up from its existing target of 50 percent. The new commitment also lifts its 2030 interim carbon-intensity target from 20 to 30 percent, said Luke Parker, vice president for corporate analysis at Wood Mackenzie.

To get there, Shell will pursue a range of strategies, including the continued expansion of its already-sizable power and renewables businesses, and increasing its sales of lower-carbon gas compared to oil. The company will improve the efficiency of its own operations and invest in carbon sinks like planting trees.

BP revealed its own net-zero ambition in February, with details expected to follow later this year. Spain's Repsol was the first oil company to include Scope 3 emissions in a net-zero target.

In recent years Shell has become an increasingly important investor in renewable energy around the world: It is the largest shareholder in U.S. solar developer Silicon Ranch Corporation and it owns energy storage firm sonnen, as part of a stable of other projects and investments covering EV charging, floating wind technology and green hydrogen. It also has stakes in four offshore wind developments on either side of the Atlantic.

In Europe, Shell supplies power to a range of energy-intensive users like chemical plants and other heavy industry, and it has developed a retail electricity business after acquiring U.K. supplier First Utility. Last year it narrowly missed out in its bid for the €4 billion ($4.4 billion) acquisition of Dutch power company Eneco.

The breakdown of Shell's options for meeting its new 2050 carbon-reduction goals. (Credit: Shell)

The transformation of Shell's own business is a huge challenge. Even bigger will be tackling societal emissions from the consumption of its energy products.

In part, those will be dealt with as part of a shift toward a "net-zero society," Shell acknowledged. The company plans to work on decarbonization pathways with a variety of sectors through efficiency, offsets and carbon-capture technology. In Europe, many of these industries will be dragged toward net-zero operations by the EU's Green Deal policy. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, across the entire economy.

“A credible net-zero plan from Shell would start with a commitment to stop drilling for new oil and gas," said Richard George, head of Greenpeace U.K.'s climate campaign. “Instead, investors are being fobbed off with vague aspirations that don't tackle Shell’s monstrous carbon footprint and pass the buck to Shell’s customers to offset their emissions."

Van Buerden said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to a collapse in global oil prices, has not weakened Shell's will on the energy transition.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic having a serious impact on people’s health and our economies, these are extraordinary times," van Buerden said in a statement. "Yet even at this time of immediate challenge, we must also maintain the focus on the long term."

Shell's announcement underlines its commitment to transitioning from "Big Oil to Big Energy," said WoodMac's Parker. "Coronavirus and its fallout don’t change that; if anything, it adds greater weight to the argument. Despite immediate cash flow constraints, Shell and its peers will emerge from this period more determined to make the shift.”

Shell said its current budgets and business plans do not reflect the newly announced objectives and will be adjusted soon.