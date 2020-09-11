By 2030, Wood Mackenzie expects wind, solar and batteries to dominate Europe's grid mix. But it may be happening even sooner.

In the first half of 2020, renewables (defined as solar, wind, hydro and biomass) beat out fossil fuels on the European grid for the first time. They didn’t just beat out coal — they beat out all fossil fuels put together.

This week on The Energy Gang, we’ll look at what the milestone means.

Then, 30 major companies have come together in a new joint lobbying organization to flex their united power for clean energy. Will it make renewables a bigger political force? And what will they be fighting for?

Finally, your view of Texas is probably out of date. We look at the dawn of Big Solar in Texas and peek at the ERCOT interconnection queue: it’s almost all green.

Recommended reading:

The Energy Gang is also brought to you by KORE Power. Based in the U.S., KORE Power is situated to meet the growing global demand of the energy storage market. KORE Power is building the first large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility in the U.S. owned by an American company. Once it’s operational, the 1-million-square-foot facility will have 10 gigawatt-hours of scalable manufacturing capacity. Learn more.

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Sungrow, the leading global supplier of inverter solutions for renewables. During these uncertain times, Sungrow is committed to protecting its employees and continuing to reliably serve its customers around the world. Sungrow has also leveraged its extensive network across the United States to distribute face masks to communities in need.