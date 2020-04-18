We’re doing a free live show from our homes! Sign up here to join us on Wednesday April 22nd. You can watch a behind-the-scenes recording with The Energy Gang and The Interchange.

This week: The many ways that dirty energy has controlled the politics of clean energy. Dr. Leah Stokes, an expert on interest groups and their influence over policy, joins the gang. Her new book, Short Circuiting Policy, is the focus of our episode.

We’ll talk about the history of clean energy politics detailed in Leah’s book, which she researched over a seven-year period.

Who are the truly bad actor utilities? How have they held back climate policy, and where would we be without their resistance?

Suddenly, utilities are embracing much more ambitious carbon-free energy targets. How optimistic should we be about their intentions?

Then: we'll turn to the election. With Bernie Sanders out, what will his climate voters do? How long will they hold out, what influence do they have, and how will they wield it?

