Portuguese oil company Galp Energia will become one of the biggest players in Europe’s booming Spanish solar market after closing a €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) deal for the solar assets of Spanish construction firm ACS.

The deal includes 900 megawatts of operational assets and a pipeline expected to yield a further 2 gigawatts by 2023. ACS, via subsidiary Cobra Concesiones, won 1,550 megawatts in Spain’s 2017 auction.

Galp plans to direct 10 to 15 percent of its future investments toward a "competitive renewable and new businesses portfolio," Galp CEO Carlos Gomes da Silva said in a statement. That percentage is much higher than the amount invested by most other oil companies.

“This deal will strengthen Galp’s position as an integrated energy player and represents a significant step toward our commitment to support a gradual transition into a lower-carbon economy,” Gomes da Silva said.

Galp said it will self-finance the Spanish solar pipeline and sell completed assets as necessary to keep its total net spend between €1 billion and €1.2 billion annually.

Spain was the largest European PV market in 2019 with 4,680 megawatts installed, according to SolarPower Europe . Conservative estimates from the Spanish trade body UNEF put annual installs at 3 gigawatts per year through 2030.

Spanish utility giant Iberdrola is targeting a 3-gigawatt solar portfolio in Spain by the end of 2022.

Galp's new solar pipeline puts it in Iberdrola's league within the Spanish market. (Credit: Galp)