The last two years have brought a surge of plans for zero-carbon energy from some of the biggest power providers in the world. Dozens of U.S. utilities have committed to decarbonizing by 80% or more by 2050.

"Two thirds of U.S. consumers are now served by utilities with carbon or emissions reduction goals," says Scott Nueman, group vice president of Opower, at Oracle Utilities.

National Grid is the latest utility to up the ante. The electricity and gas supplier now wants to hit net-zero emissions by 2050.

"In terms of decarbonizing and reducing emissions across society, it can break out into three broad areas, decarbonizing generational power, decarbonizing transport and decarbonizing heat," says Badar Kahn, the presdient of National Grid US.

In this episode, we’ll hear from Badar Kahn and Scott Neuman about how zero-carbon goals may reshape utility operations -- and reshape the role of the customer.

"We're taking everything we've learned, everything we've built, and focusing our team on changing behaviors that will deliver the greatest emission reductions as quickly, affordably and accurately as possible," says Nueman.

This episode was produced in collaboration with GTM Creative Strategies and the Opower team at Oracle Utilities.

