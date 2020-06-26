A rivalry is emerging among two companies trying to clean up the trucking industry: Nikola Motor and Tesla Motors.

Tesla thinks battery-electric semi-truck models are superior. Nikola thinks hydrogen is the best choice. Neither company actually has a semi model on the road yet. But Elon Musk and Trevor Milton are talking up their respective visions of the future of heavy-duty trucks, with the hope of getting vehicles to customers in the next couple of years.

This week on The Energy Gang, we discuss which company is best positioned to win and which technology is superior. And who’s the bigger showman, Musk or Milton?

Then, are we finally entering the era of the electric pickup truck? Lots of new models are hitting the internet. But when will they hit the roads?

And finally, Lyft wants every car in its fleet to be electric — in 10 years. Most of the cars don’t belong to Lyft, so how is the company going to make that happen?

Co-hosts Katherine Hamilton, Jigar Shah and Stephen Lacey discuss.

Resources:

Fast Company: 7 Things to Know About the Rising Tesla Competitor

Bloomberg/India Times: In the Battle of Electric Trucks, It Is Nikola vs. Tesla

HiConsumption: The 8 Electric Pickup Trucks Worth Waiting For

Elektrek: The Year of the Electric Truck, Finally?

Lyft: Path to Zero Emissions

Bloomberg: Lyft Says All Rides Will Be in Electric Cars by the End of 2030

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Sungrow, the leading global supplier of inverter solutions for renewables. During these uncertain times, Sungrow is committed to protecting its employees and continuing to reliably serve its customers around the world. Sungrow has also leveraged its extensive network across the United States to distribute face masks to communities in need.

The Energy Gang is also brought to you by KORE Power. Based in the U.S., KORE Power is situated to meet the growing global demand of the energy storage market. KORE Power is building the first large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility in the U.S. owned by an American company. Once it’s operational, the 1-million-square-foot facility will have 10 gigawatt-hours of scalable manufacturing capacity. Learn more.