We’re once again thinking through the practical and theoretical impacts of the pandemic on energy, in the near term and well into the future.

Shayle and Stephen talk with Ramez Naam, a futurist, science-fiction author and energy expert. Ramez joined The Interchange last August to talk about some future scenarios for energy. The world is a dramatically different place today, so we’re bringing him back to recalibrate our sights.

We’ll talk about a wide range of subjects, including oil consumption, behavior changes, demand for electric cars, and whether we’re delaying the energy transition.

Questions we'll answer:

Does this current situation change the four phases of the energy transition?

If oil prices are depressed in the long term, what does that do to EVs and clean-energy investments?

On a practical level, will the crisis encourage governments to make climate-focused stimulus investments?

Are there other impacts that could bring unforeseen changes further off into the future?

