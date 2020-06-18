Lyft is going 100% electric. The rideshare company just pledged to transition every vehicle on its platform to an EV by 2030.

But this decision isn’t as simple as buying a few new cars. It will require building out an entire ecosystem of electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives, as well as getting into the weeds on policy. On this episode of Political Climate, we speak to Lyft’s director of sustainability, Sam Arons, about this bold new strategy.

We talk to Arons about the EV target and how to meet it, plus related policies and how electric rideshare vehicles can support the power grid. We also talk a lot about the broader transportation ecosystem, the future of cities and Lyft’s evolving role as a self-described “multimodal technology platform."

Lyft's announcement also speaks to how companies are looking to play a bigger role in the fight against climate change, in an era of increasing public pressure for greater corporate responsibility. Learn more about Lyft's sustainability strategy in this exclusive, in-depth interview.

Recommended reading:

GTM: Lyft Pledges Shift to 100% Electric Vehicles by 2030

Lyft: Leading the Transition to Zero Emissions: Our Commitment to 100% Electric Vehicles by 2030

LA Times: Taking an Uber or Lyft Pollutes More Than Driving, California Finds. Next Stop: Regulations

GTM: Electric Ridesharing Benefits the Grid, and EVgo Has the Data to Prove It

