Goodbye, 2020. We’re not sad to see you go.

Even though this year brought a lot of outright bad stuff, it also brought a lot of positive, nuanced storylines in energy.

We’re going to tackle as many of them as possible, using suggestions from our listeners as a guide.

And no, they won’t be pandemic-related. Not explicitly, anyway. You can listen to our previous episode for our pandemic picks.

We’ll tackle your suggestions: breakout technologies, political corruption, corporate momentum, energy justice, new financing approaches and regulatory change.

