A major analysis of unemployment in the clean energy sector is showing steep job losses in April. According to E2 and BW Research, nearly 600,000 jobs were shed in energy efficiency, manufacturing, electric vehicles and clean power and fuels.

We’ve seen a 17 percent drop in the clean-energy workforce since the start of the year. Those losses amount to double the employment growth in clean energy for the last three years.

It’s likely to get worse before it gets better. How much should we worry? And what sectors will come back the fastest? We'll discuss all of that on this week's episode of The Energy Gang.

Then, later in the show: What do 200 of the world’s top economic advisers think about the most effective low-carbon solutions for economic recovery?

And finally, we’ll revisit wildfires. Why can’t California utilities, especially northern giant PG&E, get it right when it comes to fire prevention?

Recommended reading:

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Sungrow, the leading global supplier of inverter solutions for renewables. During these uncertain times, Sungrow is committed to protecting its employees and continuing to reliably serve its customers around the world. Sungrow has also leveraged its extensive network across the United States to distribute face masks to communities in need.