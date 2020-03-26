Labor groups and environmentalists have a complicated relationship.

Efforts to mitigate climate change stand to create new employment opportunities in a thriving, low-carbon economy. But they also stand to eliminate many unionized jobs, particularly in the fossil fuel industry.

So how can organized labor and the environmental movement work together to promote a just and sustainable society? We discuss in the fourth episode of Political Climate’s monthly “Path to Zero” series with Lee Anderson, director of government affairs at the Utility Workers Union of America, and Anna Fendley, director of regulatory and state policy at the United Steelworkers.

We also explore how policymakers can support blue collar workers and expand job prospects, while dramatically cutting down carbon emissions. Does the prospect of another economic stimulus bill in response to COVID-19 present an opportunity to accelerate America's blue-green economy?

