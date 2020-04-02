Feeling a bit stir crazy? Us too.

We were looking for a way to close the social distance this week, so Interchange co-hosts Stephen Lacey and Shayle Kann hopped behind the microphone with Chris Nelder, host of The Energy Transition Show for some wonkery while in quarantine.

In this episode we are exploring two simple questions: What was an unknown about the energy transition five years ago that we now know? And what is a question that has emerged in 2020 that is still unanswered?

And as expected, those questions brought us to some complex answers.

Want to connect with us while stuck at home? Follow @InterchangeShow, @shaylekann & @stphn_lacey and send comments about the show.

The Interchange is sponsored by Viking Cold Solutions, a leader in thermal storage for refrigerated warehouses, grocery store freezers, and restaurants around the globe. Find out how thermal storage can benefit your facility.

We’re also sponsored by NEXTracker. NEXTracker has more than 30 gigawatts of resilient and intelligent solar tracking systems across six continents. Optimize your solar power plant.