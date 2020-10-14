Manish Hebbar architects billions of dollars worth of equity and debt deals in clean energy.

He’s able to stay methodical and calm in the middle of deals that are very stressful, involving multiple buyers and counter-parties.

“M&A transactions are those types of deals, where it's a fast-paced environment, every minute and every hour matters. It's really about who can stay the course and work through each round of progression,” says Manish.

That skill goes back to his time as a lieutenant in the Navy. It’s also influenced by his experience evaluating risk at Citibank during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

Today, Manish is a managing director at CohnReznick Capital. He’s brokering some of clean energy’s biggest mergers and acquisitions -- like an 800-plus megawatt portfolio of wind projects in the U.S. and Canada in 2019.

In this special episode, produced in collaboration with CohnReznick Capital, we’ll hear how Manish used his experience in the military and financial risk to find his way into the fast-paced world of clean energy.

