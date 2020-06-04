Democrats are beginning to rally around a progressive, three-part climate platform that prioritizes environmental justice. But will Joe Biden fully embrace it? If so, could it sway the 2020 election? Or will few voters care in this turbulent year?

On this episode of Political Climate, we speak to Maggie Thomas, political director at Evergreen Action, a new group created by former Jay Inslee campaign staffers to promote a comprehensive climate plan for Democrats.

We discuss how the left came to unite around the concept of pursuing rapid decarbonization through sector-specific standards, large-scale public investments, and a commitment to justice and equity (as Vox's David Roberts first reported). We also learn how Thomas and her colleagues crafted Inslee’s environmental justice plan — a plan that’s all the more relevant in light of recent protests.

Plus, we get a read on the most politically attractive elements of the crystalizing climate platform. Are there policies that progressive Bernie Sanders supporters, moderate Biden fans and perhaps even some Republicans could support?

Recommended reading:

Evergreen Action Plan

Vox: At last, a climate policy platform that can unite the left

Vox: Joe Biden has a chance to make history on climate change

Medium: A Week of Podcasts for the Advocate New to Climate Justice

WaPo: I’m a black climate expert. Racism derails our efforts to save the planet.

Political Climate is produced in partnership with the USC Schwarzenegger Institute. This episode is also supported by the nonprofit environmental forum EarthX.