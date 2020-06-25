A handful of companies have experimented with labeling the carbon content of their products, but it's never caught on. That might be changing.

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell recently called carbon “the new calorie" after the electronics maker implemented a new CO2 label on all its packaging. It’s one of many recent attempts by food and consumer goods producers to make the lifecycle emissions of their products clearer to consumers. Is it the start of a trend?

In this episode of The Interchange, we’ll examine the new generation of climate labels. We’ve seen attempts at carbon labeling before. What makes these newer ones different? And will they stick?

Plus, we’ll try to answer listener questions about renewable natural gas, vehicle-to-grid, ESG standards, and COVID predictions.

This episode was recorded live in front of hundreds of listeners (remotely). Thanks to everyone who joined us!

