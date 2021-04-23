In 2005, it looked like heat-trapping gases from power plants were only going up. That year, the EIA put out a projection: CO2 emissions from power plants would steadily rise every year, thanks to the incumbency of coal and gas.

Today, they’re half of what was projected. A new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Lab calls it “halfway to zero” -- meaning we are already halfway to a zero-carbon grid.

This week: why the path to net-zero may surprise us once again.

Then: America’s climate image on the world stage is in tatters. What will it take for the Biden team to stitch it back together before COP negotiations this fall?

Finally: a ton of specific policy ideas that can help us expand solar to the people who need it most.

BlocPower CEO Donnel Baird joins Katherine and Stephen as our guest co-host this week.

