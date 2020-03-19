This week we're looking at how the coronavirus could accelerate or decelerate the energy transition.

We’re facing an oil shock amid a pandemic, supply chains are still in disarray, economic gears are grinding to a near halt, and countries are scrambling to put stimulus packages in place. How will this shape the energy system?

We’re going to break the conversation into three parts: the impact on fossil fuels and renewables; long-term prospects for decarbonization; and a blueprint for a low-carbon stimulus.

Where will the money go when this is all over? Could clean energy have the advantage over fossil energy from investors and governments?

