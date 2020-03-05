The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, says he is going to channel $10 billion of his own dollars into climate solutions. Is this the biggest climate philanthropy ever? And where should he be devoting those dollars? We’ll help him spend it.

Then, the mushy middle. Our own Jigar Shah’s Generate Capital has raised another billion dollars to fund climate tech that is less attractive to some investors – fuel cells, microgrids and unconventional solar projects. We’ll talk about the underserved opportunities in finance.

And a new pot of money from ARPA-E to scale up existing technologies. It’s paltry compared to the money people like Gates and Bezos are throwing into the space. What role is the government playing to scale climate tech?

Recommended reading:

EENews: He Wants to Own It. Will $10B Buy the Climate Movement?

The Atlantic: $10 Billion? In This climate?

GTM: Generate Capital’s $1B Raise Draws Global Infrastructure Funds to Cleantech

Green Car Congress: ARPA-E Offers Up to $50 Million for Scaleups That Have a Path

This podcast is brought to you by CPower. CPower is helping organizations chart a path to the energy future. Visit thecpowerway.com/future to learn how CPower can guide your decisions on distributed generation, demand response and your energy spend.