We are in the middle of a sudden, jarring economic shift. Storefronts, sports arenas and office buildings are dark in many cities. Homes are becoming the center of our activity ⁠— and for many of us, our work.

That is causing sudden shifts in the way we consume energy. We’ve seen it play out in China, France and Italy.

So what is happening to the daily shape of electricity load here in the U.S.? And what are the long-term consequences to power providers if this goes on for a long time?

Shayle Kann and Stephen Lacey talk with someone who knows how to read a load curve: Nick Chaset. Nick is CEO at East Bay Community Energy and on the board of the California Community Choice Association. He’s worked as chief of staff to the head of the California Public Utilities Commission and was special adviser to Governor Jerry Brown on distributed energy resources.

Nick will share some data about his community-choice aggregator’s changing load curve.

