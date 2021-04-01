The systems that support growing, shipping and processing food make up one-third of heat trapping gases. How can Agtech help us tackle this tangled and underserved sector? We’ll look at investment activity, technological solutions, and policy levers.

Then, we revisit long-duration storage. A net-zero grid will require new ways to store and discharge energy over long periods. How’s it shaping up?

Plus, is carbon pricing back on the table here in the U.S.?

This week, Katherine and Stephen are joined by guest co-host Amy Duffuor, a principal at Prime Impact Fund.

Resources:

Ag Funder: How to Unleash Agtech in the Fight Against Climate Change

Greentech Media: California Could Need 55 GW of Long-Duration Storage

Axios: Oil Industry Endorses a Carbon Price

Looking to grow your career in solar tech? Aurora Solar is the leader in solar design and sales software. Aurora is hiring across multiple roles including customer success, marketing, sales, operations, and more. See open roles and apply to join Aurora, voted one of the best places to work in 2021, at www.aurorasolar.com