The world looked bleak for startups in the spring. According to figures from Crunchbase, venture capital deals were down 44 percent from March to June compared with last year. Seed-stage deals took the biggest hit, down nearly 60 percent. But series B deals also took a hit. It was difficult at any stage of funding.
Deals are finally coming back. Obviously, travel startups won’t be a hot category for a long time. But what about climate and cleantech? Are they insulated? And what does the reorientation tell us about who’s still all-in on the category?
We’re joined by Abe Yokell, managing partner and co-founder of Congruent Ventures. He and Shayle dig into a wide range of venture capital trends:
- COVID impacts on the “climate tech” venture revolution. We’ll check back in on what we talked about last time, given the new state of the world.
- The rise of the tech company mega-climate-fund
- Public market madness. What, if anything, does this say about exit prospects for climate tech startups?
- Hot sectors: where is the smart tech talent going?
